Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $96.31. 10,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,027. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $100.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.