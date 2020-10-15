Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

