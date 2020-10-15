Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 786.8% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APM stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptorum Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

