Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

