Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) & Curtiss Motorcycles (NASDAQ:CMOT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arcimoto alerts:

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Arcimoto has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcimoto and Curtiss Motorcycles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $990,000.00 232.70 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -8.60 Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curtiss Motorcycles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcimoto and Curtiss Motorcycles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 4 0 2.80 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcimoto beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.