Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

ACRE stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $319.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 209.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

