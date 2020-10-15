Argus Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.