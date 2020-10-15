Argus Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Argus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
