Argus Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $11.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Argus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

