Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.20. Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 4,326,141 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) news, insider Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33). Also, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

About Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

