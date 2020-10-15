Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) vs. Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Financial Contrast

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arlo Technologies and Emerson Radio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Emerson Radio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $370.01 million 1.15 -$85.95 million ($1.14) -4.78 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 2.56 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Emerson Radio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -22.06% -44.60% -17.98% Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49%

Risk and Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Emerson Radio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

