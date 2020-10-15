Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.
ARMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.
About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.
