Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares trading hands.

ARMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

