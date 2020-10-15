Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $64.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

