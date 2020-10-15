Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $101.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period.

ABG opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

