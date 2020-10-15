ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €341.29 ($401.51).

