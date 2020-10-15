Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

