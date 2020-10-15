Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.