Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,550 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 203,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.