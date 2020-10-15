AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
Shares of AMK opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
