Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $122.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.