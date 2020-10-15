ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Insider Dominic Stevens Acquires 10,444 Shares

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Dominic Stevens purchased 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$80.39 ($57.42) per share, with a total value of A$839,593.16 ($599,709.40).

Dominic Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Dominic Stevens 14,126 shares of ASX stock.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Dominic Stevens sold 8,943 shares of ASX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$84.00 ($60.00), for a total value of A$751,212.00 ($536,580.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.11%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

