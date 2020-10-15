At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and have sold 344,474 shares worth $7,359,228. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

