Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

ATHA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman bought 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

