Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) is one of 303 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atlantic Union Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 17.72% 6.00% 0.83% Atlantic Union Bankshares Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $832.15 million $193.53 million 8.66 Atlantic Union Bankshares Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.27

Atlantic Union Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares Competitors 4769 10145 6784 425 2.13

Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares rivals beat Atlantic Union Bankshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services to consumers and businesses. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory services; and originates and sells mortgage loan products in the secondary market. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

