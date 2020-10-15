Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.59. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,148.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,675. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $6,454,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

