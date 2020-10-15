Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas Copco from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

BDNNY stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.