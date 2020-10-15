AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $52.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.