Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 881 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

