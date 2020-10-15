Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0832 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $2.90 million and $60,019.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.04859615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,815,802 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.