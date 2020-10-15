AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $62.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock worth $7,615,150. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.