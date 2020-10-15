Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day moving average is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.