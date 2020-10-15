Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

AVTR stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

