Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

AVTR opened at $23.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,168,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,833,759. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Avantor by 12.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,941,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

