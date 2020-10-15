Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

