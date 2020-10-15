Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective lifted by Northcoast Research from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

AAXN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,499 shares of company stock worth $10,956,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

