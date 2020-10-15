B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Head-To-Head Comparison

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Towerstream and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $24.60 million 0.01 -$10.21 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.58 billion 0.04 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Towerstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Towerstream has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B Communications beats Towerstream on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

