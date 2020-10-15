B. Riley Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B.Riley Securit raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

