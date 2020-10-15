B. Riley Raises Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target to $5.00

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AUTO. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Autoweb stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

