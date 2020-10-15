B.Riley Securit Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Securities upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

