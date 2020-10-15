B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

