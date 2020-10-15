B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHMI. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

