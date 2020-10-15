B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%.

SAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

NYSE SAR opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,368.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.26%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

