B. Riley Securities Cuts IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.85.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IMAX by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

