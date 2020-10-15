B. Riley Securities Trims National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target lowered by B. Riley Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCMI. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

