B. Riley Trims Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Target Price to $21.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

MCS stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 44.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

