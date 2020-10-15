B. Riley Trims National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.25 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

