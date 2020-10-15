Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Gap Up to $27.08

Bacanora Lithium PLC (LON:BCN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $28.50. Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 244,637 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

