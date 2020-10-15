BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 625.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.50 ($8.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Roger Carr acquired 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £199,891.78 ($261,159.89). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76). Insiders purchased a total of 40,603 shares of company stock worth $20,019,239 over the last three months.

BA stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 493.20 ($6.44). 4,979,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 505.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

