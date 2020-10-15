Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $61.30. Bakkavor Group shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 49,226 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a market cap of $392.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.84.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

