BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAFYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $5.81 on Monday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

