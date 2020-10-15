Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 5,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 209.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 828,087 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

